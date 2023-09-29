State lawmakers meet in Rochester to push for supporting children with developmental delays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of the New York State Legislature are in Rochester on Friday, pushing for a rate increase for people who provide early intervention services for young children with developmental delays and disabilities.

Advocates have been calling for an increase for months. Low reimbursement rates are making therapists quit and leaving parents helpless. One parent described the problem back in March.

“It’s just so crucial for his development because he’s gaining and he’s missing his developmental milestones and it’s just very hard and frustrating as a parent to be waiting for this,” said parent Lyn Mordenga.

Advocacy group The Children’s Agenda blames the low reimbursement rate for the fact that thousands of children across New York State are waiting past the legally required timeframe for early intervention services.