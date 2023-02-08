State lawmakers reintroduce bill to ban youth tackle football

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State lawmakers are reintroducing a bill that would ban youth tackle football.

It’s been a subject of debate over the last ten years, recently reignited after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s serious injury on the field.

“You get a lot faster, bigger, stronger, and without the proper techniques on how to tackle, and hit, then you could really see a lot of injuries at that level,” said Billy Kent, president of Schenectady Pop Warner Football.

Supporters of youth football say having a coach that understands and practices safety is key.