State lawmakers seek to create new judicial district specific to Monroe County

ALBANY, N.Y. — There’s a new push to create a new judicial district in New York State that only covers Monroe County.

Two bills are now in committee in the State Senate and State Assembly, sponsored by Senator Jeremy Cooney and Assembly Member Harry Bronson.

They argue that Monroe County has a population higher than all the counties in the seventh district, leading to “less representation” for other counties in the State Supreme Court.

Right now, the seventh district is made up of Monroe, Cayuga, Livingston, Ontario, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, and Yates counties. If passed, Monroe County would become New York’s 14th judicial district.

We’ve reached out to the New York Republican Party for comment but haven’t heard back.