State lawmakers seeking to expand which bottles you can return for a refund

ALBANY, N.Y. – State lawmakers are pushing to expand the laws that give you money back for returning bottles and cans.

The new legislation would also let you start returning bottles for liquids like tea, coffee, juice, and sports drinks. It would also increase the return from five to six cents. Supporters of the bill say it would save New York state and local governments millions. Plus, it incentivizes cleanup.

“We expect if we do pass the expanded bottle bill, 5.5 billion additional containers are being pulled out of the waste stream, which amounts to a reduction in CO2 emissions equivalent to 83,000 cars being taken off the road,” said State Senator Rachel May (D) of Central New York.

Right now, every time you buy a soda or a seltzer, you pay a five-cent deposit. Return that bottle or can you get a nickel. If you don’t return, the company gets a penny and the other four cents go to New York State.

