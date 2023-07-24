State opens applications for community supported agriculture program

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets has opened applications for a program, part of SNAP, that seeks to expand access to locally grown fruits and vegetables.

FreshConnect Community Supported Agriculture gives SNAP recipients in the state increased access to weekly fresh produce by paying for up to half the cost.

The program also seeks to support New York’s farmers by providing funding through the FreshConnect CSA program. A total of $250,000 in funding is available. Applicants may request a minimum of $10,000 and a maximum of $50,000.

Applications must be submitted through the Grants Gateway by 3 p.m. on October 20. You can submit an application here.

To provide an overview of the program for potential applicants, a FreshConnect CSA for SNAP Program an informational webinar will be held on Thursday, August 3 at 11 am.