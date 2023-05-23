State opens applications for Excelsior Scholarship

ALBANY, N.Y. – Applications are now open for the state’s Excelsior Scholarship.

It allows eligible full-time students to attend a State University of New York or City University of New York tuition free.

Students from households with an income of $125,000 or less are eligible and:

Plan to attend a SUNY or CUNY two or four-year college

Complete 30 credits per year towards their program of study (including summer and winter terms); and

Be on track to graduate with an associate degree in two years or a bachelor’s degree in four years

More information is available here.



