State opioid settlement cash to help fund new methadone clinic at Huther Doyle in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Huther Doyle, an addiction treatment center in Rochester, will open its first methadone clinic to help people fighting addiction.

Huther Doyle has been a mainstay along East Avenue in the City of Rochester for decades but due to federal regulations, it hasn’t been able to offer all of the medications that help people in recovery, until now.

With a $600,000 grant from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports it will open its first methadone clinic early this summer. It’s a desperately needed space for people battling addiction. The other two methadone clinics in Monroe County are so busy, they have waiting lists which has forced those in treatment, to go elsewhere.

“They’re seeing people outside of the county, from Rochester going to their programs so there is definitely a need to be able to provide this kind of service to our residents, here in Rochester,” says Katie Serio, Vice President of Huther Doyle.

It used to be that some people in treatment had to try and fail on other medications first, but since the pandemic the federal government has expanded the approved use, “methadone is really the gold standard now for opioid treatment because of the introduction of fentanyl into our population that we serve, the different drugs that it’s in,” Serio says.

“It’s (methadone) been around for decades, it’s incredibly effective so not only does it reduce the risk of death by 50% but it improves outcomes with pregnancy, with education, with jobs, with less criminal justice activity,” explains the Commissioner of the State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), Dr. Chinazo Cunningham.

It’s one of the reasons why, the commissioner says, the state has made inroads reducing overdose deaths. “There is some stigma around it and some misunderstanding and sometimes people say things like ‘oh, they’re just replacing one drug with another’ but this is medical treatment in the same way that we treat insulin for diabetes or blood pressure medications for high blood pressure, it’s the same thing, there’s no cure, it requires life-long management,” Dr. Cunningham says.

The $600,000 grant used to help fund the new clinic comes from the state’s opioid settlement money. Huther Doyle is hoping to have the new clinic open by early summer.

