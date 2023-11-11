State Police: 24 racehorses killed in arson at Tioga Downs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. — We now know how many racehorses were killed in an arson at Tioga Downs Casino in the Southern Tier.

State Police confirm more than two dozen horses are dead. Also, one person suffered second-degree burns after trying to enter the burning barn on the casino complex in an attempt to save the horses.

Police have arrested Boyd Fenton, of Athens, Pa., and charged him with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and assault.

The fire caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the property.