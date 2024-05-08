State Police: 3D printer used to make guns found in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police say they recovered a 3D printer used to make guns, along with guns and gun parts, during a raid at multiple homes in Wayne County.

The raid happened on Tuesday morning with the help of a Wayne County Sheriff’s SWAT team. Now, three 18-year-old men are facing charges.

Oakley Billings of Marion, Nicholas Frizelle of Williamson, and Colin Galloway of Williamson are all charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon. In addition, Billings is charged with the sale of a ghost gun, a firearm without a serial number that is often self-assembled.

All three men were taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.