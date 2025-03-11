State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, to bring awareness to dangers of impaired driving ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office announced that alongside the state’s “STOP-DWI” crackdown efforts, they will be participating in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

Police say that St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a “notoriously deadly” time for impaired driving, as their is numerous celebrations and drivers out on the road during the weekend.

Starting on March 13 until March 18, state police, Sheriff’s, municipal law enforcement agencies and STOP-DWI programs across the state will engage in these efforts to help reduce the number of alcohol related injuries and deaths in lieu of the holiday.

State police will also be increasing patrols and DWI check points as a way to combat impaired driving. Police said if you plan on drinking, have a plan for a safe ride home.

Click here to see some of the events happening St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Rochester.