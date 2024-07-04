State Police are cracking down on drunk driving over the Fourth of July

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police are cracking down on drunk driving over the long Fourth of July weekend.

State Police are increasing patrols starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday until just before midnight on Sunday. Expect to see sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols.

Police issued more than 35,000 tickets across the state last year. That breaks down into more than 1,200 tickets for DWI, over a thousand for distracted driving, and more than 7,000 speeding tickets.

Police also arrested nearly 200 people for DWI and investigated 949 crashes. 5 of those crashes were deadly.