State Police arrest man they say was involved in interstate identity theft and fraud

NEWARK, N.Y. – State Police said they have arrested a man who they say fraudulently withdrew money from the Reliant Credit union using false identification.

Troopers said this investigation began on July 24, 2024, when they responded to a report of fraudulent activity at Reliant Credit Union in Newark, where they say 65-year-old Frank Torres withdrew $4,500 from an account using false identification.

Troopers also said that investigations into the fraudulent activity revealed Torres was also involved in a similar attempted fraud at the Macedon Reliant Credit Union branch.

On Feb. 6, 2025, a warrant for Torre’s arrest was issued. Troopers said he was located and detained by NYC Probation Officers and transferred into State Police custody, where he was then transported to State Police in Lyons for processing.

On April 8, Torres was processed and remanded to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits arraignment.

Torres was charged with the following: