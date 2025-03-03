State Police ask for help as they conduct Amber Alert system test Thursday

WESTERN, N.Y. — The New York State Police will conduct an Amber Alert system test Thursday, March 6 throughout counties in Western, N.Y. and are asking for help from people in those counties.

State Police are requesting people that receive the alert test to click on the provided link to the Amber Alert website, as this helps State Police know the system is working properly.

The test alert will be sent to mobile phones through the Wireless Emergency Alerts system Amber Alert region two and to TV and radio stations through the Emergency Alert System.

The counties included in this region are as follows:

Allegany

Erie

Genesee

Livingston

Monroe

Niagara

Orleans

Seneca

Wayne

Wyoming

For more information on New York’s Amber Alert program, click here.