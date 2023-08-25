State Police: Bath man wounded after firing at troopers

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – A man from Bath is charged with attempted murder after New York State Police say he shot at troopers.

They responded to the home of Larry Schoonover, 51, on Roosevelt Avenue in Bath. They say he had fired a gun after a domestic dispute.

When troopers got on scene, they say Schoonover shot at them from inside his house. Troopers returned fire.

After hours of negotiation, Schoonover exited the home. He was shot in the lower body when they say he fired a shotgun at them.

He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Schoonover is charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.



