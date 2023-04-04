State Police: Canandaigua woman stole $2M from employer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Canandaigua woman is accused of stealing more than $2 million from her employer.

Sarah Fantauzzi, 50, was arrested by New York State Police Tuesday.

She allegedly embezzled more than $2.1 million from her Rochester-based employer.

She’s been charged with felony first-degree grand larceny. Fantauzzi was taken to the Monroe County Jail and arraigned.

Bail was set at $20,000 cash/$50,000 bond/$150,000 partially-secured bond.

She’ll be back in court on April 7.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.