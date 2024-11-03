State Police car crashes into another car and tree during chase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York State Police car crashed into another car, then a tree on Sunday during a chase on the city’s southwest side.

State Police say the trooper was driving on Thurston Road, chasing a car with a stolen plate, when the trooper crashed with a car heading down Chili Avenue. The impact caused the trooper’s car to hit a tree. A third car was also involved in the crash.

The car that the trooper was chasing fled the scene. The trooper and a person in the second car were taken to the hospital. No one in the third car was injured. The trooper had minor injuries and the person in the second car had complaints of pain.