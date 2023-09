New York State Police followed through on their DWI crackdown over the Labor Day weekend. They issued more than 8,700 tickets and charged more than 150 people with driving while intoxicated.

Their crackdown efforts ran from Sept. 1 through Sept. 4. Police set up extra patrols and conducted sobriety checkpoints. In the Finger Lakes region, troopers wrote 275 speeding tickets and made 14 DWI arrests.