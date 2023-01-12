State police chase on 490 ends in crash

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. A wild chase on 490 Wednesday ended with a crash and the arrest of a Rochester man.

State police say they tried to stop a car driven by 38-year-old Bradley Jerry as he headed east on 490 near the Churchville exit. Police say he wouldn’t pull over, so they deployed stop sticks which flattened one of his tires.

But police say he continued driving and after exiting the interstate, he drove through a stop sign and into the path of a car on Chili Center-Coldwater Road. Jerry was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well as a female passenger.

The driver of the car he hit was also taken to the hospital. Police say charges are pending.