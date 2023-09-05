State Police chase on Rochester’s north side leads to gun arrest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say a car chase Sunday on Rochester’s north side led to a gun arrest.

Troopers were on patrol and tried to pull over a car heading south on Joseph Avenue for failing to use a turn signal. State Police say that led to a chase through multiple city streets, which ended when the car struck a street sign at Clifford Avenue and Barons Street.

Troopers say the two people inside ran but they were able to take the passenger, 19-year-old Aleigha Crowder of Rochester, into custody but the driver got away.

State Police say they found a 9mm handgun and a 30-round magazine in the car. Crowder is charged with Felony criminal possession of a weapon, including for having a large capacity ammunition feeding device. Crowder is also charged with obstruction of governmental administration and was taken to the Monroe County Jail for arraignment.