State Police continue to investigate 2015 cold case

LYONS, N.Y. — When the body of missing 32-year-old Kimberly A. Rouland was found in March of 2015, her death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner. Her case is still under investigation.

State Police say she was reported missing on Feb. 10, 2015 by her husband who last saw her leaving their home on Fairville Maple Ridge Road. She was wearing yoga pants, a lightweight black coat, and boots.

Her body was found a month later just one mile from her home on an embankment on Martin Road after a massive search.

Rouland left behind her three children ages four, 10, and 11.

New York State Police said Saturday its still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at 585-398-4100 or email crimtip@troopers.ny.gov.