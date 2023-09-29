State Police: Driver hits school bus and patrol cars in northern Rochester; AR-15 recovered

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police made two arrests after a car hit a school bus and multiple police patrol cars Tuesday afternoon on Rochester’s north side.

Troopers say they also recovered an illegal AR-15 gun after the chase. It all started around 1:40 p.m. when the NYSP Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative tried to pull over a car on Wehl Street.

Troopers say that car went in reverse, struck a patrol car, then fled. That led to a chase through city streets during which troopers tried to use a tire-deflating device.

The chase eventually moved to St. Paul Street. State Police say that’s where the suspect’s car turned on Avenue E near the Driving Park Bridge, went into oncoming traffic, and struck a school bus along with another vehicle.

Troopers say the suspect’s car then went in reverse and intentionally stuck patrol cars again. After that, the suspect’s car broke down and troopers took the alleged driver and passenger into custody.

The alleged driver, 33-year-old Jourdan Johnson, is charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon including having an ammunition feeding feeding device. He is also charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawful fleeing, and criminal mischief. He was taken to Monroe County Jail and arraigned.

The alleged passenger, 31-year-old Rashawn Jackson, is also charged with Felony criminal possession of a weapon along with obstruction of governmental administration.