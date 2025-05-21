State Police: Driver ticketed after crashing into porch while trying to evade traffic stop

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER N.Y. – A car crash on the city’s north side early Wednesday afternoon involved a sedan driven by Remy McClary, who crashed into a house on Hooker Street after attempting to leave a traffic stop, officials said.

State police tracked down McClary and issued him multiple tickets.

No one was hurt in the crash.

