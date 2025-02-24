State Police investigate vandalism involving DOCCS buses

VICTORY, N.Y. — State Police are looking into the vandalism of two buses used to transport incarcerated people in custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. (DOCCS)

Police said they received a report on Feb. 19 of the vandalism involving the buses.

The rear area of one of the buses suffered heavy fire damage police said, while the other bus had the message “can you hear us now” spray painted along the side.

These buses are owned by a company contracted by DOCCS and were parked in a storage lot in the town of Victory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYS Police Troop E at 585-398-4100.

Photo from inside DOCCS bus 1 Photo from inside DOCCS bus 2 Photo from inside DOCCS bus 3