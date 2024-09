GENEVA, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injures after New York State Police says he was hit by a truck, and the driver didn’t stop.

Police say it happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Route 5 and 20 in Geneva when a Ford F350 hit a 38-year-old man walking with a bike in the road. The truck driver, 52-year-old Nick L. Lefringhouse, is from Florida.

The man hit was brought to Geneva General Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.