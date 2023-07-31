State Police looking for man who disappeared 18 years ago

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – The New York State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding William M. Zani Jr., who went missing in 2005.

William M. Zani Jr. is a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was born on January 17, 1964. He was last seen on October 25, 2005, at 5 p.m. when he parked his car on the side of the Walworth-Ontario Road in Walworth, Wayne County, and walked south. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.