State Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

LYONS, N.Y. — The New York State Police are asking for help from the public to find a missing 12-year-old boy in Lyons.

Police say Lucas J. Smith has been missing since September 20 and was last seen on Fairville Station Road in the Town of Newark. He was last seen wearing underwear, sneakers, and possibly a red hooded sweatshirt. Police explain he is known for running away.

Lucas has fair skin, brown eyes, brown hair, and is 5’2″.

State Police are asking anyone with information to them at 585-944-4100.