State Police: Wayne County man accused of forcible touching, public lewdness at behavioral health center

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Lyons man faces serious charges following incidents at Wayne Behavioral Health. According to State Police, David A. Snyder, 24, is accused of inappropriate conduct.

On February 10, Snyder allegedly inappropriately touched someone in the facility’s vestibule and performed a lewd act in the lobby in front of a child.

On February 11, he was accused of forcing someone to perform a sex act on him.

Snyder was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, forcible touching, public lewdness -intentionally exposing one’s private parts in public, and harassment.

Snyder was arrested on March 5 and remains in Wayne County Jail pending arraignment.

