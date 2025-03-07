State Police: Man arrested after suspected robbery and assault at Eastview Mall

VICTOR, N.Y. — The New York State Police in Canandaigua said they have arrested Jack Miles, 67, who has been accused of robbing a Macy’s and assaulting an employee.

State police said on March 4 around 10p.m., troopers responded to a report of a male suspect, later identified as Miles, who allegedly stole six winter jackets and pepper sprayed an employee who confronted him, then fleeing the scene before troopers arrived.

The victim, an 84-year-old woman, did sustain injuries but declined any medical treatment, according to state police.

In an investigation in partnership with Ontario County Sheriff Deputies, state police said they were able to identify a vehicle linked to the crime. They also said on March 5, they found the vehicle outside Macy’s and identified Miles inside it, taking him into custody.

Miles was processed at SP Canandaigua and transported to the Ontario County Jail for CAP arraignment.

He was charged with the following:

Robbery in the second-degree.

Assaults in the second-degree.

Grand larceny in the fourth-degree.

Miles is being held without bail until is preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for March 11 in Victor Town Court.

State Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and that they are working with Macy’s Loss Prevention.