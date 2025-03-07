State Police: Man arrested after traffic stop that led to police pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State Police said they have arrested a man after he failed to stop during a traffic stop in the City of Rochester Friday, leading to a police pursuit that ended in Brighton.

On Friday, State Police said that troopers from SP Rochester were conducting a traffic stop near Goodman St. on a BMV when the driver, Jacob Weinstein, did not stop for troopers.

According to State Police, the pursuit ended on French Wood Circle in Brighton as the vehicle broke down. State Police said Weinstein then tried to flee by foot, but troopers were able to take him into custody.

Weinstein was charged with the following:

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third-degree.

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second-degree.

In addition, Weinstein was also charged with reckless driving and several traffic infractions.