State Police: Man charged with sexually abusing child in Ontario

ONTARIO, N.Y. — A Wayne County sex offender was arrested after New York State Police say he sexually abused a boy under the age of 15.

Troopers say the child was abused multiple times in the Town of Ontario. Daniel Caldwell, 32, is charged with criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. Troopers say the child’s grandmother reported the abuse, which led to the arrest on Wednesday.

Caldwell, a Level 2 Sex Offender, was arraigned at the Wayne County Jail.