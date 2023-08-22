State Police: Ogden man threatened to blow up Monroe County Emergency Communications

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An Ogden man was sent to the Monroe County Jail on Monday after having allegedly threatened to blow up the Monroe County Emergency Communications building.

State Police say Kyle P. Trimm, 36, of Ogden was in the custody of the New York State Park Police on Sunday for unrelated criminal and traffic-related charges when, at around 7:55 p.m., he contacted the county Emergency Communications Department in Rochester and threatened to blow up the building.

Trimm was turned over to State Police and charged with making a terroristic threat. He was remanded to the jail pending arraignment.