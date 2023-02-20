State Police release name of woman killed in crash on I-490 near Winton Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say Berneather Hejduk, 66 of Rochester, is the woman who died in a crash on Sunday evening on I-490 near Winton Road.

Troopers say her car crashed into a barrier around 7 p.m. on the shoulder of the road as she was driving westbound. She died at the scene and was the only person involved in the crash.

State Police said they’re “not ruling anything out at this time” for the cause of the crash and said she may have had a medical event leading up to the crash.