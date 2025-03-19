State Police: St. Patrick’s Day initiative leads to thousands of tickets, hundreds of DWI arrests

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Police released data from their 2025 St. Patrick’s Day enforcement initiative, which revealed they issued over 11,000 tickets during this year’s initiative.

The initiative, which ran from Friday, March 14 until Tuesday, aimed to crack down on unsafe driving behaviors. During this campaign, state police had sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols and details on underage drinking and sales to minors. They also gave out tickets to drivers using electronic devices that distracted them.

Statewide, troopers arrested 239 individuals for driving while intoxicated (DWI). Additionally, more than 3,600 tickets were issued for speeding violations.

In the Finger Lakes region specifically, police arrested 14 people for drunk driving and issued 310 speeding tickets.

During the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day enforcement period, state police said they have issued over 8,000 tickets and arrested 217 people.

