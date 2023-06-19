State Police: Two killed after driver intentionally moves into path of car driven by sibling

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. – A teenager and child were killed in a crash Saturday in the town of Freedom.

New York State Police say it happened around noon when a Dodge and Ford collided head on.

Police say the drivers of both vehicles were brother and sister, and that the Dodged moved into the path of the Ford on purpose, and the driver lost control.

Havanah Lopez of Java, 17, and a 6-year-old from Freedom were killed. Three others – including a 4-year-old – were flown to the hospital.

Another person was treated for minor injuries on scene.

Troopers continue investigating.