State Police: Two people die in Webster crash caused by wrong-way driver

WEBSTER, N.Y. — New York State Police say two people died in a crash in Webster caused by a wrong-way driver on Thursday morning.

Troopers responded to the two-car crash on State Route 104 near the Five Mile Line Road exit. Investigators say a man, 61, was driving his truck the wrong way in the eastbound lanes when he crashed head-on into another car. The driver of that car, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene.

An ambulance took the 61-year-old to Strong Hospital where he died. State Police are still investigating and asking anyone with information to call 585-398-4100.