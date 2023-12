STEUBEN COUNTY – New York State Police are warning people in Steuben County about a scam that’s already victimized two people there.

The two victims were targeted with computer pop-ups saying their bank accounts have been compromised and they need to contact the number on their screen to protect their assets.

That is a lie – do not engage with that pop-up. Instead, you’re encouraged to call state police at 585-398-4100.