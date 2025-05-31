State Police warn of phone scam threatening arrest for not sharing personal data

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ALBANY, NEW YORK – New York State Police issued a warning about a scam involving individuals impersonating police officers or government officials to obtain personal information.

Authorities reported receiving complaints about phone calls where scammers request Social Security numbers and other personal details, threatening arrest for non-compliance.

The callers are using “spoofing,” a tactic that makes it appear the calls are from trusted agencies.

State police emphasized they will never demand sensitive information or threaten legal action over the phone.

