State prisons will resume accepting backlog of inmates in county jails

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State prisons are once again accepting inmates. It comes months after the unsanctioned prison guard strikes across the state, which led to a backup of inmates at county jails.

The strikes ended after three weeks, when the state fired 2,000 guards who continued to walk the picket line instead of accepting a deal and returning to work. To help with staffing shortages, county jails held onto inmates who would normally be transferred to prisons.

The Erie County sheriff says county jails across the state will transfer around 75 to 100 inmates each week.