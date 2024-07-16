State ramps up security efforts, intelligence monitoring following weekend incidents

ALBANY, N.Y. — There’s a lot of unease across the country after the attempted assassination of Former President Donald Trump.

After the weekend’s events, security efforts are ramping up in New York State as well.

“The governor of New York State is reflecting on this weekend’s events. She’s also taking action directing New York State Police troopers to increase their surveillance and watchful eyes on social media,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Governor Hochul wants the New York State Intelligence Center to monitor social media. She says she’s concerned about any threats of violence or retaliation in New York State. She’s also asking the counterintelligence unit to check in with local law enforcement to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

“State Police and personnel of the Joint Terrorism Task Force are coordinating with federal law enforcement and partner agencies, we’re also monitoring high-profile locations such as government buildings,” Hochul said.

The governor also emphasized the importance of unity during these tense times.

“We may be Democrats and Republicans in the voting booth, but above all we are Americans and we must never ever forget that,” Hochul said.

Former President Trump does have plans to come to New York State for campaign events but is focusing mostly on Staten Island and Nassau County.

