State Republicans oppose plans to move local elections to even-numbered years
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Republicans are fighting back against plans to move local elections to even-numbered years.
GOP members in the State Assembly and Senate have introduced bills that would repeal the recent law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The law moves most elections at the county and town levels to even years. The governor and supporters say it will increase voter turnout. Opponents say it will dilute the focus on local concerns.