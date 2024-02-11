State safe boating course offered in Wayne County

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s Recreation Safety Division is offering the New York State Safe Boating Course. The course is required for anyone who will be operating a personal watercraft (Jet Ski or Wave Runner type vehicles) — plus for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1978 to operate any vessel.

Those attending must be at least 10 years old at the time of the class.

The classes are offered at the following times and places. Those attending must bring a pen and lunch.

Saturday., March 23, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wayne County Fire Training Building, 1525 Nye Road, Lyons.

Saturday, March 30, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wayne County Fire Training Building, 1525 Nye Road, Lyons.

Saturday, April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ontario Recreation, Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario.

Saturday, April 27, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Palmyra-Macedon High School, 151 Hyde Parkway, Palmyra.

Saturday, May 11, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wayne County Fire Training Building. 1525 Nye Road, Lyons.

Saturday, June 8, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sodus Bay Junior Sailing Association, 7433 Clover St., Sodus Point.

Click here to register for a class.