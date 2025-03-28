State senator wants police to have more power to help immigration agents, after Rochester traffic stop sparks debate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – New York State Senator Rob Ortt wants to give police more power to help federal immigration enforcement, including in sanctuary cities such as Rochester.

He will outline his plan on Friday at the Rochester Police Locust Club Union headquarters. It comes after News10NBC obtained video showing RPD officers helping Border Patrol agents and Homeland Security during a traffic stop, which RPD’s chief says violates city policy.

That Monday night traffic stop sparked debate on the role of local police in helping immigration enforcement. Right now, RPD is not allowed to help immigration enforcement with an investigation. Rochester has been a sanctuary city since 1986.

Senator Ortt, who represents Niagara and Orleans counties, wants to change that mandate. Ortt says his legislation will “uncuff” New York law enforcement and let them help Border Patrol agents during emergency calls.

Border Patrol agents stopped a van and asked people to get out of a car. When they didn’t, the agents called for emergency backup. Minutes later, an RPD supervisor and several officers arrived.

RPD Chief David Smith said the supervisor initially canceled the emergency response, but the officers still proceeded to make people exit the van and helped to handcuff them.

The Locust Club defended the actions of the RPD officers, saying the steps they took would be appropriate for any other call for backup by any agency. In a statement, the union said the officers didn’t ask any questions about the people’s immigration status, didn’t use force, and left the people in handcuffs with Homeland Security. The 10 officers involved are on desk duty while they’re retrained on RPD’s policy.

Ever since the Trump administration began cracking down on migrants living in the U.S. illegally, News10NBC has asked local police departments and sheriff’s offices about their policies when it comes to working with immigration enforcement agencies, such as Customs and Border Patrol and ICE.

All law enforcement agencies that shared their policies said their officers or deputies cannot arrest or question anyone solely on the suspicion that they’re living in the U.S. illegally. You can see the policies here.

Ortt will speak at 12:15 p.m. Here’s the full statement from the Locust Club:

