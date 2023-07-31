State shuts down seven cannabis dispensaries, including in Wayne County

ONTARIO, N.Y. – New York State Police closed several cannabis dispensaries Monday – including in Wayne County.

Seven I’m Stuck locations in Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne counties were shut down by the state attorney general, governor, and state Office of Cannabis Management, or OCM. The affected Wayne County stores are in Lyons, Macedon, Ontario, and Williamson.

In a statement, New York Attorney General Letitia James says the chain has been selling cannabis without a license, including to people underage.

The owner, David Tulley, “ignored repeated notices and OCM orders to stop selling cannabis without a license at his ‘I’m Stuck’ stores, and investigators from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) also observed store clerks selling cannabis products to underage customers on multiple occasions,” according to the state.

Tulley could be fined millions.