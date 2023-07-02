State to give dispensary licenses to those with past marijuana convictions
ALBANY, N.Y. – New York State’s “Cannabis Social Equity Fund” just received a huge investment to help a certain group of people start dispensaries.
Asset Management firm, Chicago Atlantic, has invested $150 Million. The money will help the state roll out dispensary licenses to people with past marijuana convictions, and people New York State calls social equity entrepreneurs.
That includes women, people of color, struggling farmers and disabled veterans.