State to undertake audit of RG&E and NYSEG management and operations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Following a year-long News10NBC investigation into major billing and customer service issues, state regulators are widening their own investigations into RG&E and NYSEG.

The state Public Service Commission announced Thursday it is initiating a management and operations audit that will examine construction program planning, operational efficiency, customer privacy protections, and critical energy infrastructure protections.

The chair of the PSC says the audit will “shine a bright light on the ongoing billing issues and consumer complaints directed at NYSEG and RG&E and will help play a role in resolving those problems.”