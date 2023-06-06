State Trooper charged with manslaughter for shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A New York State Trooper is facing manslaughter charges for a deadly shooting in Buffalo back in February of 2022.

The state’s Attorney General’s Office announced the indictment of Trooper Anthony Nigro IV on Monday. He is accused of killing James Huber following a car chase and pleaded not guilty.

Troopers were chasing Huber for speeding and driving erratically on Interstate 90 around Buffalo and eventually called off the chase when Huber left the highway.

Nigro eventually spotted Huber’s car around the intersection of Washington Street and East Eagle Street. The Attorney General’s Office said Nigro used his service weapon to shoot Huber, who was unarmed. Huber died at the scene.

If convicted, Nigro could face a maximum of 25 years in prison. The Attorney General’s Office is required to investigate anytime an on-duty or off-duty officer in New York State kills someone.