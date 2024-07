IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – There was a multi-vehicle crash on 590 South at 104 East on Tuesday afternoon.

A New York State trooper pulled over a white Chevy Tahoe on 590 South at 104 East. A black Dodge Ram sideswiped the trooper car, then slammed into the back of a stopped car and flipped over. Three people were taken to the hospital.

