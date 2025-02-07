State uses portion of mobile sports betting profits to warn about addiction risks ahead of Super Bowl

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As Super Bowl weekend approaches, addiction experts are urging caution for those planning to place bets on the big game. The explosion of mobile sports betting in New York has raised concerns about the potential dangers of excessive gambling.

The state taxes mobile sports betting at a rate of 51%, with most of the revenue going to fund public schools. However, $6 million is set aside each year for problem gambling education and treatment. Some of that money is being used to run an ad during the Super Bowl, encouraging online sports bettors to pause and consider the time and money they’re spending on betting.

The ad also promotes a survey created by the state to help people gauge whether their betting habits are problematic and connect them with help if needed.

News10NBC’s Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke recently sat down with Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, Commissioner of the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports, to discuss the warning signs of problem gambling.

Jennifer Lewke: “Is it more about the time you spend doing it? Or the money you spend doing it?”

Dr. Chinazo Cunningham: “The hallmark of addiction is actually not about the number of hours or the number of dollars it’s about loss of control, so that might be expecting to spend a certain amount of dollars or expecting to spend a certain amount of time and then that goes out of control and then it’s also continued gambling despite negative consequences.”

Jennifer Lewke: “There hasn’t been a surge of people looking for help but do you worry that it kinda catches up with people after the first few years?”

Dr. Chinazo Cuningham: “So, that is something that we’re closely monitoring because we don’t see increases in terms of the number of phone calls to our hope line, we’re not sure if it’s just a matter or more time and we’ll see that difference or is there something else happening.”

Jennifer Lewke: “Does the treatment differ for problem gambling then it does for other addictions?”

Dr. Chinazo Cunningham: “It’s mostly counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy is the name of the particular kind of counseling, it is effective.” A number of insurance plans now cover treatment for those who are addicted to sports betting.”

To take the “Gambling Behaviors Survey”: Click here

For more information about counseling supports and services for problem gambling: Click here

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*