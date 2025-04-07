State will continue to pay prison workers increased overtime rates

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State will continue to pay an increased overtime rate to prison workers as the corrections system faces staffing shortages.

The state will continue to pay overtime at a 2.5 times rate through May 9 to “recover, recruit and rebuild” following the unsanctioned prison guard strike at correctional facilities across the state.

Those strikes ended a month ago when the state fired 2,000 corrections officers who didn’t return to their post ahead of a deadline to accept a deal. About 5,000 corrections officers who remained on strike returned to work to accept the deal that sought to improve working conditions.