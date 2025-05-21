State working to improve water quality in Finger Lakes watershed area

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The state is working to improve water quality in the counties of the Finger Lakes watershed area with a significant investment.

Nearly $42 million has been allocated to combat harmful algae blooms by reducing nutrient and sediment runoff into the watersheds, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. These blooms are caused by several factors and can impact public health and the local economy.

Hochul said protecting the water supply in New York is a top priority of hers, saying it is “critical to sustaining the health of our communities, protecting our environment, and supporting local economies in the Finger Lakes.”

The investment also supports local farmers by funding management practices such as erosion controls and storm water management.

